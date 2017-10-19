Bomb-sniffing CIA dog dropped from program after 'no longer interested'

A bomb-sniffing pup just couldn't make the cut for the CIA's explosive detection canine training program.

The intelligence agency said in a blog post Wednesday that Lulu, part of the fall 2017 "puppy class," began to show signs "she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors" after a few weeks into training.

Puppies in the program, like human students in the classrooms, can have good and bad days when learning something new.

"A pup might begin acting lazy, guessing where the odors are, or just showing a general disregard for whatever is being taught at the moment," according to the blog post. Usually that can last a day or two.

When a dog in the program has a "bad day," their trainers try to figure out what will help the pup get back on track.

"Sometimes the pup is bored and just needs extra playtime or more challenges, sometimes the dog need a little break, and sometimes it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy requiring switching to a different kibble," the CIA said in the blog post.

But for Lulu, those efforts didn't work, and the dog wasn't interested anymore in searching for explosives.

"Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program," the blog post read.

Even though Lulu may be out of a job, that doesn't mean she's out of a home. She was adopted by her handler, who had the chance to work with her during her initial training now "enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish."

"We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her," the CIA said. "We wish her all the best in her new life."