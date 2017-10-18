Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman takes chicken paddleboarding

A Florida woman discovered an egg-cellent activity to do with her pet chicken — paddleboarding.

Karly Venezia told FOX13 she takes her 1-year-old chicken named Loretta paddleboarding in Islamorada because it’s an activity that both of them enjoy on a nice day. 

“Loretta is very curious and follows us around the yard, and living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs," she said.

Venezia said Loretta isn’t like other chickens and is fond of water-related activities.

“In addition to paddleboarding, we've taken her out boating for sunsets and she always seems to have a great time,” she said.

The pet owner said paddleboarding is “very calming” and gives her quality time to hang out with her chicken.

Venezia added, “She’s an awesome pet to have. For us, I think, coming out here and getting to enjoy the beautiful sunsets is what makes living in the Keys so special.” 