Ford ‘accepts’ request to testify about alleged Kavanaugh assault; lawyers request Thursday hearing

Christine Blasey Ford on Saturday said she would accept the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request to testify about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, although the terms of any testimony remained unclear as of mid-afternoon.

In a letter to the committee, Ford’s lawyers said that she “accepts” the request to provide “her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week” after Republicans on the committee set a 2:30 p.m. deadline for her to say whether or not she would testify. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had said a vote would proceed if Ford did not respond by the cutoff time.

However, it was not clear on what terms Ford would agree to testify, something that has been a subject of debate between Ford's team and committee Republicans. In the letter, Ford’s lawyers said “many aspects of the proposal you provided ... are fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations” but expressed hope that an agreement would be reached.

Fox News was told that Debra Katz, one of the lawyers representing Ford, requested that a hearing be set for Thursday -- a request the Republicans on the committee had initially rejected, offering Wednesday instead.

Grassley did not immediately respond to the letter, but a senior White House official told Fox News that it represented a request to continue negotiations about the terms on which she testifies without any firm commitment.

“It’s a clever way to push off the vote Monday without committing to appear Wednesday,” the official said.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who sits on the committee, tweeted that "we are no closer to hearing from Dr. Ford than we were when her lawyers said Dr. Ford was willing to testify during their media tour 6 days ago."

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a house party in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegation. Democrats have called for the vote on his confirmation to the nation’s highest court to be delayed pending a full FBI investigation, something that Republicans have dismissed as unnecessary.

DEMOCRATS FLOAT MORE KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATIONS, IMPEACHMENT EVEN IF HE IS CONFIRMED

Republicans have accused Democrats of sitting on the allegation during the hearings and looking to delay the vote until after the midterms in November. They say they have also accepted a number of demands from Ford for her testimony, but rejected others, calling them "unreasonable."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement that he will support Ford's "steadfast bravery against the arbitrary, unfair, irrational constraints set by Chairman Grassley."

"I remain deeply disturbed by the conduct of my colleagues over the last week, and am committed to ensuring that Dr. Ford’s safety and security is made a top priority,” he said.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Matt Leach contributed to this report.