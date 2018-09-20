Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Maryland shooting sparks reactions from politicians: 'Our prayers are with all those impacted'

By | Fox News
close
Politicians turned to social media Thursday to offer their support for those impacted by the shooting in Aberdeen, Maryland, which reportedly killed at least three people.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

The Republican confirmed authorities were on the scene and doing everything they could to help victims of the shooting, adding that he had spoken with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler.

“.@MDSP is on the scene assisting @Harford_Sheriff,” he wrote. “We stand ready to offer any additional support needed.”

MULTIPLE PEOPLE KILLED IN MARYLAND SHOOTING, OFFICIALS SAY

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., asked everyone to join him in prayer.

“Monitoring shooting in #Md02 #Aberdeen. @Harford_Sheriff asking folks to avoid the area,” he tweeted. “Praying for the victims and their loved ones. Please join me.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., also said he's been briefed about the incident.

3 INJURED IN WISCONSIN OFFICE BUILDING SHOOTING; SUSPECT KILLED, OFFICIAL SAYS

“I’ve been in touch with local authorities about the shooting in Harford County,” he said. “My heart is with the families and victims of those impacted.”

But Van Hollen stressed that "words are not enough."

"We must do more to end the toll of gun violence in our communities," he added.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., encouraged people to avoid the area.

“Just horrific,” he tweeted. “I’m monitoring this carefully, and urge residents to stay clear of the area until further notice.”