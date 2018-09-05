Senate lets Kavanaugh hearings continue after brief clash

Senate leaders found a way to let Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing continue into the night, after a brief floor clash between Republicans and Democrats.

Earlier, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had objected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for the committee to continue meeting after 2 p.m.

But McConnell, using a parliamentary maneuver, adjourned the Senate for the day -- because commitees can meet as long as they like when the Senate is not in session.

The clash between the parties came as Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, appeared for the second day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s the first day senators have to question Kavanaugh.

Senate Democrats grilled Kavanaugh on abortion, guns and other issues Wednesday, getting down to substance after an opening day of partisan fireworks -- even as protesters continued to disrupt his confirmation hearing.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking member and the first Democrat to question the nominee, began her questioning of Kavanaugh by referencing the outbursts.

“I'm sorry about the circumstances, but we'll get through it,” she said.

Feinstein asked the nominee about his past case argument that Washington D.C.’s assault weapons ban was unconstitutional. He said he was following the precedent of the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, who grew up near Washington, replied that he fully understands how gang, gun and drug violence plagues cities “but as a judge, my job as I saw it was to follow the Second Amendment opinion of the Supreme Court."

Feinstein pressed Kavanaugh over the Roe v. Wade court decision regarding abortion.

“Well, as a general proposition, I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe versus Wade,” he said.

Feinstein also asked Kavanaugh about past comments regarding investigations involving a president, a key issue amid the Russia probe that has implicated numerous Trump associates. A staffer held up a sign with a 1999 law review quote from Kavanaugh that said, “If the president were the sole subject of an investigation, I would say no one should be investigating that.”

Kavanaugh said he’s never taken a position on the constitutionality of whether a president should be investigated while in office. He claimed those past comments were about the “balance of a president fighting a war, leading a war, and a president subject to say ordinary civil lawsuits,” like former President Bill Clinton faced.

Kavanaugh, a former lawyer under President George W. Bush, used the hearing to portray himself as an independent judge.

“The first thing that makes a good judge is independence, not being swayed by political or public pressure,” Kavanaugh said, under questioning from committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. “That takes some backbone, that takes some judicial fortitude.”

Democrats on the panel, including a number thought to be considering a presidential run in 2020, Democrats, have sounded the alarm about Kavanaugh’s past work in Republican politics, including as a lawyer in George W. Bush’s White House.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., pressed Kavanaugh about what he knew about the Bush administration’s warrantless surveillance program. Leahy also asked Kavanaugh if a president has a right to pardon himself, a power President Trump has said he believes he has.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin urged Kavanaugh to call on the committee to “hit the pause button” on the hearings and call for the release of more documents - something the nominee rejected.

“Senator, I do not believe that is consistent with what prior nominees have done who have been in this circumstance,” Kavanaugh replied. “It's a decision for the Senate and the executive branch.”

“The question of self-pardons is something I have never analyzed,” Kavanaugh replied, calling it a “hypothetical question that I can't begin to answer in this context as a sitting judge and as a nominee to the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gave Kavanaugh a chance to address the father of a student killed in Florida school massacre this year, among other activists, who showed up to the hearing. That father made news after unsuccessfully attempting to shake Kavanaugh's hand during a break on Tuesday.

“I want to reassure everyone that I base my decisions on the law, but I do so with an awareness of the facts and an awareness of the real world consequences,” Kavanaugh replied, adding, “I have not lived in a bubble.”

The Republicans and Democrats on the panel are being given 30 minutes each to ask Kavanaugh questions on live television. The questioning could go late into the evening Wednesday, and is set to continue through the week.

Moments after Grassley opened the hearing Wednesday, shouting could be heard from the back of the room: “Sham president, sham justice!”

The interruptions from protesters that started a day earlier continued, as Grassley dinged Democrats for wasting time a day earlier on “disruption and disorder over procedural matters.”

“Democratic senators interrupted the hearing 63 times before lunch and in the audience 70 people were arrested yesterday who were following their lead,” Grassley said.

Ironically, protesters continued to shout as Kavanaugh discussed how he tried to be respectful in court.

"I’ve tried to be a very collegial judge, I’ve tried to be civil," he said.

When the disruptions continued, Kavanaugh asked Grassley, “Should I proceed?”

Grassley told Kavanaugh to continue speaking, despite the outbursts.

“Let these people have their free speech and interrupt the other 300 million people listening,” the Iowa Republican said.

KAVANAUGH VOWS TO 'KEEP AN OPEN MIND IN EVERY CASE'

The protests have been a recurring feature since the hearings began.

“I just wish we could have a hearing where the nominee's kids could show up," Graham of South Carolina said, referencing the outbursts. "Is that asking too much?”

As a protester yelled, Graham continued: “So what kind of country have we become? None of this happened just a couple years ago. It's getting worse and worse and worse."

On Tuesday, protests from Democratic lawmakers and demonstrators delayed the formal start of proceedings by more than an hour.

The spectacle has underscored the political nature of the confirmation hearings, coming two months before the midterms and as some senators gear up for a possible 2020 presidential run against Trump. Several of those senators led the charge Tuesday in objecting to Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has left one of the longest paper trails of any recent Supreme Court nominee, having served for more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and, before that, for five years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel's office in the George W. Bush administration.

Kavanaugh also worked for independent counsel Ken Starr for three years during the probe that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Democrats have specifically raised objections over how the Senate received 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh documents the night before the confirmation hearing began.

Kavanaugh's elevation from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy would mark a generational rightward shift on the Supreme Court, raising the stakes beyond those of last year's nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

The judge's nomination, though, will ultimately succeed or fail depending on a handful of swing-vote senators, including vulnerable red-state Democrats and moderate pro-choice Republicans who have all said that they would withhold judgment on the nominee.

Republicans command a narrow 50-49 Senate majority, which would return to 51-49 once a Republican successor to the late Sen. John McCain is seated. While the hearing was ongoing Tuesday, former Sen. Jon Kyl was named to that seat.

Republicans have said they hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by a floor vote by early October, when the next Supreme Court term begins.

Fox News’ Judson Berger, Bill Mears and Gregg Re contributed to this report.