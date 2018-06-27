Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement news draws reactions from lawmakers

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his plans to retire Wednesday, sparking reactions for lawmakers across the political isle.

The 81-year-old senior associate justice has served on the nation’s highest court for 30 years. His retirement will take effect on July 31, according to a letter he sent to the White House.

Kennedy is arguably one of the most powerful members of the Supreme Court, as his moderate-conservative views often leave him to be the deciding vote in high-profile cases. The vacancy will also give President Trump the opportunity to appoint a more conservative-leaning justice.

Read on for a look at the way politicians have reacted to the news.

Fox News’ Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.