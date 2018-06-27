Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement news draws reactions from lawmakers

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
The 81-year-old Kennedy said he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the Supreme Court. Video

Justice Kennedy announces plan to retire

The 81-year-old Kennedy said he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the Supreme Court.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his plans to retire Wednesday, sparking reactions for lawmakers across the political isle.

The 81-year-old senior associate justice has served on the nation’s highest court for 30 years. His retirement will take effect on July 31, according to a letter he sent to the White House.

Kennedy is arguably one of the most powerful members of the Supreme Court, as his moderate-conservative views often leave him to be the deciding vote in high-profile cases. The vacancy will also give President Trump the opportunity to appoint a more conservative-leaning justice.

Read on for a look at the way politicians have reacted to the news.

Fox News’ Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.