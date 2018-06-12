Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'comprehensive' document, vague on specific details

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday signed a ‘comprehensive’ document after a series of meetings in Singapore where the U.S. pushed for Pyongyang’s nuclear disarmament.

Trump did not refer to the document as a treaty or agreement. He said there will be a press conference in the next few hours.

“You’ll be seeing everything in a little while,” Trump said “I think both sides will be impressed with the result.”

Kim, who was sitting alongside Trump, said through a translator, “We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign a historic document.”

A reporter asked Trump if he would be willing to invite Kim to the White House and he responded, “Absolutely I would.”

Trump said he is willing to meet with Kim "many times" in the process.

The summit marked the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

In the run-up to the talks, Trump had hopefully predicted the two men might strike a nuclear deal or forge a formal end to the Korean War in the course of a single meeting or over several days. But in a briefing with reporters Monday, Pompeo sought to keep expectations for the summit in check.

"We are hopeful this summit will help set the conditions for future productive talks," the secretary of state said.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report