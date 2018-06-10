Trump should have one-on-one moment with Kim, avoid photos with him, Bill Richardson warns

President Trump should avoid letting himself be photographed too much with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the two meet during a historic summit in Singapore this week, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson said on "Fox News Sunday."

The former New Mexico governor said the autocratic regime would try to use any images of Kim with Trump as propaganda tools.

"The only caution I would give the president is not be photographed too much with a smiling Kim Jong Un, because they use that in North Korea for dramatic propaganda purposes," Richardson said. "The North Koreans have already gotten one major concession: a meeting with the president. They are going to want a peace treaty, a security guarantee.

"I would wait on those until the North Koreans deliver some kind of verification, inspections, timelines," Richardson added. "I think that's going to be very important."

President Trump landed Sunday evening at Singapore's Paya Lebar Airbase. Asked by a reporter on the tarmac how he was feeling about the summit after landing in Air Force One, Trump replied: "Very good."

"They are very focused, relentless. They are very well-prepared." - Fmr US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson

Trump's high-stakes meeting with Kim is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time Tuesday, or 9 p.m. ET.

Richardson, who has extensive experience negotiating with North Korea, advised Trump to take Kim aside during their meeting and talk to him one on one.

"The North Koreans never make deals with counterparts across a negotiating table. They are very focused, relentless. They are very well-prepared, but you make deals with them on the side," Richardson said.

"You know, I think that facility in Singapore is good for that," Richardson added. You take him for a walk or over a meal. I think the one on one is very important."

But Richardson acknowledged that the North Korean leader merits a different approach from his predecessor, Kim Jong-il.

"Kim Jong Un, I understand, is not like his father," Richardson said. "His father was like a rug merchant. You know, you get a political prisoner -- in exchange you get the visit of a former president. Kim Jong Un is not that way. I think he's more strategic. I think he wants private-sector assistance for North Korea rather than what his father wanted, which was handouts and foreign aid."