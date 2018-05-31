Parkland parents create super PAC to oppose NRA-backed politicians

Families of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- where a former student allegedly killed 17 people in February -- have banded together to create a political action committee (PAC) to counter the National Rifle Association (NRA) and candidates it backs.

The Families Versus Assault Rifles PAC -- or FAMSVARPAC -- aims to “remove the NRA from our political system, and then to amend the National Firearms Act of 1934 to include a ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines,” according to its website.

Jeff Kasky's two children were inside the Parkland, Florida, high school the day of the shooting, WPEC-TV reported. One of his kids, Cameron, has become a March for our Lives activist since the tragedy.

“The NRA has acted like a political party in this country for TOO LONG,” Jeff Kasky said on Twitter Wednesday. “Politicians from EITHER SIDE who accept dirty NRA blood [money] will pay the price.”

Kasky told WPEC the super PAC will not support candidates but instead oppose those who accept money from the NRA.

“We echo the words from the March for our Lives: ‘Either change the law or change the lawmakers.’ We plan to do both,” FAMSVARPAC said on its website.

The PAC encourages donations of $17, in honor of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting. The money will be used to campaign against NRA-backed political candidates, WPEC reported.

According to the Miami Herald, the super PAC registered with the federal government on May 18 -- the same day 10 people died in a school shooting in Texas.

Kasky has not yet returned Fox News' request for comment Thursday afternoon.