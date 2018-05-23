Jared Kushner receives full security clearance

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner recently obtained a full security clearance, Fox News has learned, more than a month after it was downgraded following new rules issued by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law, had previously been working off of an interim security clearance until late February, when Kelly set a deadline for halting access to top-secret information for anyone whose applications had been pending since June 1 or earlier.

Kushner was one of a number of White House aides that had been working in the administration without a permanent security clearance for the better part of a year. The White House faced scrutiny for its handling of security clearances earlier this year after it was revealed that former staffer Rob Porter, who was accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives, had worked for more than a year with only an interim clearance.

The FBI has now finished their file on Kushner and delivered it to the White House personnel security office.

"With respect to the news about his permanent security clearance, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell said in a Wednesday statement. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the President has asked him to do."

