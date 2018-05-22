FBI, DOJ to brief lawmakers on handling of Russia probe on Thursday

The FBI and Department of Justice will brief lawmakers Thursday on classified material they have requested relating to the FBI’s actions during the 2016 campaign, the White House announced Tuesday.

The announcement followed revelations that an FBI informant had contacts with members of the Trump campaign.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that the meeting, set up by Chief of Staff John Kelly, would take place on Thursday.

Trump met Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to discuss the expansion of the DOJ inspector general’s investigation to include “irregularities” with the FBI or DOJ’s “tactics concerning the Trump campaign,” Sanders said Monday.

The Thursday meeting will include FBI Director Wray along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Director of Intelligence Dan Coats and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callahan. Although Kelly is setting up the meeting, he is not attending.

Sanders did not say what documents they would be viewing.

Earlier Tuesday President Trump expressed anger at revelations that an FBI informant was in touch with three Trump aides -- Sam Clovis, Carter Page and foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos -- during the campaign.

“If they had spies in my campaign ... for political purposes, that would be unprecedented,” President Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Tuesday, calling it a “disgrace.”

On Sunday Trump demanded an investigation following initial reports about the informant, leading the DOJ to direct Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate whether agents surveiled the campaign for political purposes, and if they were instructed to do so by the Obama administration.

On Monday, Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo told Fox News there might be at least two informants and said that he was also approached.

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact,” Caputo said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “This informant, this person that they tried to plant into the campaign ... he’s not the only person who came to the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.”

Caputo added: “I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”

