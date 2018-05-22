Another 'informant' attempted to infiltrate Trump campaign under Obama, campaign aide says

At least one additional government 'informant' attempted to infiltrate the Trump campaign under President Obama, former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo revealed exclusively on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night.

"Let me tell you something that I know for a fact," Caputo told host Laura Ingraham. "This informant, this person that they tried to plant into the campaign -- and even into the administration, if you believe Axios -- he's not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.

"I know because they came at me," Caputo added. "And I'm looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning."

Axios has reported that the suspected FBI informant in the Trump campaign was recommended for a senior post in the Trump administration.

"When we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them will be wearing some orange suits," Caputo told Ingraham, referring to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The 'informant' approached several Trump campaign officials in 2016, including Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported that the 'informant' approached Papadopoulos with an offer of money to write an academic paper about energy in the eastern Mediterranean region. Over drinks one evening at a high-end London hotel, he asked Papadopoulos if he knew anything about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, the paper reported.

According to The Times, Papadopoulos replied he had no insight into the Russian campaign, despite being told months earlier that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of her emails.

Trump said Sunday he’d formally seek a Department of Justice probe into whether government agents surveilled the campaign for political purposes, and whether any such demands came from the Obama administration.

"Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president," Trump tweeted Friday. "It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal!"