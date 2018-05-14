Opening of US embassy in Jerusalem attended by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ted Cruz, others

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (2nd-R), U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (3rd-R), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C), U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan (3rd-L), White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd-L) and Israeli officials pose for a photo before the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Courtesy David Azagury/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Handout via Reuters)
While neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence personally attended the historic opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Monday, several people from the White House, including the president’s daughter, traveled to Israel.
Trump did give a video address to those gathered for the opening, moments before daughter Ivanka unveiled the embassy plaque with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying the event was a “testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.”
Here’s a look at who attended the embassy opening.
Jared Kushner
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Ivanka Trump
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu sit during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
(Reuters/Amir Cohen)
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Ambassador to Israel David Friedman
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham
Utah Sen. Mike Lee
Nevada Sen. Dean Heller
Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Pastor Robert Jeffress
Pastor John Hagee
Rabbi Zalman Wolowick
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
