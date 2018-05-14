Opening of US embassy in Jerusalem attended by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ted Cruz, others

While neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence personally attended the historic opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Monday, several people from the White House, including the president’s daughter, traveled to Israel.

Trump did give a video address to those gathered for the opening, moments before daughter Ivanka unveiled the embassy plaque with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying the event was a “testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.”

Here’s a look at who attended the embassy opening.

Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Pastor Robert Jeffress

Pastor John Hagee

Rabbi Zalman Wolowick

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

