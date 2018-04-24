Trump hosts Macron at first White House state dinner

President Trump welcomed French President Emanuel Macron to the White House Tuesday evening for the first state dinner of the Trump administration.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, greeted Macron and his wife Brigitte at the North Portico of the White House shortly before 7:30 p.m. The president greeted the Macrons with European-style air kisses before the group posed for photographers.

Melania Trump wore what the White House described as a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins. Brigitte Macron wore a cream full-length gown by Louis Vuitton with long sleeves and gold details.

After the photos, the couples then headed inside to join 123 guests, including Vice President Mike Pence; Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. Winter Olympic gold medalists John Shuster (curling) and Meghan Duggan (women's ice hockey), who flashed their medals to the assembled media as they arrived.

Also attending the dinner were Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; White House Chief of Staff John Kelly; national security adviser John Bolton and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become Trump's new secretary of state.

The Associated Press, citing a White House official, reported that Trump had excluded congressional Democrats and journalists. But some Democrats did make the cut, most notably Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The guests will dine on rack of lamb and nectarine tart served on a mix of china settings from the presidencies of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. After-dinner entertainment will be courtesy of the Washington National Opera.

The White House has stressed that the first lady has had a hand in every detail of the state dinner. She released a brief video Monday showing her working on the details with her staff, including the menu and the cream-and-gold table settings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.