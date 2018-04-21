Former first lady Barbara Bush to be laid to rest in Houston

Hundreds of people joined the Bush family to say their final goodbyes to former first lady Barbara Bush during a funeral service Saturday in Houston.

First lady Melania Trump and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their wives were in attendance at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

President Trump excused himself from attending, tweeted Saturday: ‘Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day!”

A burial is scheduled to follow at the President George H.W. Bush Library at Texas A&M University.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a son of the former first lady, will deliver a eulogy, the family said in a statement Friday.

Also speaking will be Barbara Bush’s longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of former President George H.W. Bush.

The White House said in a statement that President Donald Trump will not attend the service “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service.”

The president has offered his sympathies, praising Barbara Bush as “a titan in American life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.