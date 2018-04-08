Trump attacks 'garbage' Washington Post; calls Kelly story 'hit job'

President Trump on Sunday lashed out again at The Washington Post, calling a recent story by the newspaper -- which argues White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is losing his credibility and clout -- “garbage” and “another hit job.”

Trump has in recent weeks launched a full-scale attack on the newspaper, which has been critical of his presidential campaign and administration, and the paper’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

The president has suggested that Bezos made his fortune at Amazon in part with a sweetheart deal with the U.S. Postal Service that allows the mega online retailer to ship merchandise at bargain rates and that Amazon has avoid paying state sales taxes.

“The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage -- more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

The Post story Saturday says in part: “The recurring and escalating clashes between the president and his chief of staff trace the downward arc of Kelly’s eight months in the White House. Both his credibility and his influence have been severely diminished, administration officials said, a clear decline for the retired four-star Marine Corps general who arrived with a reputation for integrity and a mandate to bring order to a chaotic West Wing.”