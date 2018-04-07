Trump slams DOJ, FBI over missed document deadline: 'What is going on?'

President Trump on Saturday slammed the Justice Department for failing to meet a deadline to turn over documents related to the FBI’s decisions in the Hillary Clinton email probe, alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“Slow walking - what is going on? BAD!” Trump tweeted.

“What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason?” he added in a second tweet. "Not looking good!

A Republican House Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News on Thursday that the DOJ had “not yet complied” with a March 22 subpoena issued by the committee's chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.

“This is unacceptable--it's time to stop the games,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Thursday. “Turn over the documents to Congress and allow us to conduct oversight.”

The committee aide added that the panel was "working with officials at DOJ to take immediate steps to comply with the subpoena and produce documents to the Committee."

This coming week, the DOJ will produce another 1,000 pages of documents responsive to the subpoena, department officials told Fox News on Saturday.

Goodlatte had requested documents related to the Clinton email investigation and said that only a "fraction" of those documents had been produced, with "no documents" provided related to the request on potential FISA abuses.

He said he'd received only "a few thousand" of the 1.2 million documents he had requested in that investigation. However, on "Fox & Friends" last week, Goodlatte noted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had taken a "hands-on approach" and that FBI Director Christopher Wray doubled the amount of employees working to comply with the subpoena.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.