John Dowd resigns as Trump's lawyer in Russia probe

John Dowd resigned Thursday as President Trump's lead outside counsel in the Russia probe amid an internal dispute with other attorneys on the legal team, Fox News has learned.

Dowd has been at odds with the other attorneys over the possibility of Trump doing an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sources said. He has recently voiced strong opposition to Trump doing an interview, they said.

Amid Mueller’s probe, Trump has assembled his own outside team of lawyers, including Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. Earlier this week, Trump added former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova to his legal team and, according to sources, is expected to make more additions.

Mueller has been investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, as well as other issues involving President Trump and his advisers.

Trump has repeatedly said there was "no collusion" with Russia and has called the probe a "witch hunt."

Last weekend, Dowd released a statement calling on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to end the Russia probe.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Dowd said in a statement to Fox News.

But Trump's legal team pushed back against the notion the president would move to fire Mueller.

"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," Trump attorney Ty Cobb said Sunday.

Inside the White House, Trump is separately advised by White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump has been keeping up his attacks on Mueller and his Russia probe. On Wednesday, he promoted comments from former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz that Mueller never should have been appointed in the first place.

In several tweets, Trump quoted Dershowitz, who said during a television appearance, “there never should have been a special counsel appointed because there was no probable cause for believing there was any crime, collusion or otherwise or obstruction of justice.”

This is at least the second major reshuffling of Trump's legal team in the last year. Dowd had taken over the lead lawyer role last summer from New York attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has long been by Trump's side.

Fox News' John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.