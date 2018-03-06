What Cochran's resignation means for his Mississippi Senate seat

After serving 40 years in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., announced Wednesday that he would resign effective April 1 because of health issues.

His decision means both Mississippi Senate seats are in play for the 2018 midterm elections.

The state’s primary is slated for June 5, but with Cochran leaving Capitol Hill early, here’s a look at what will happen to his seat.

Who will replace Cochran in the Senate?

With a vacant Senate seat, it’s up to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to appoint a replacement within 10 days “after receiving official notices of the vacancy,” according to Mississippi election law.

While the governor doesn’t have to appoint someone in his own party, he will pick a “conservative Republican,” Clay Chandler, Bryant’s communications director, told Fox News.

Will there be a special election?

Whoever Bryant appoints will run in the special election, which will be held on Nov. 6, Chandler said.

The winner of that race will then serve out the remainder of Cochran’s term through January 2021, Mississippi election law dictates.

According to state law, if the Senate seat had become vacant in a year that a state or congressional election wasn’t already being held, then the governor would have to set a special election date.

Have people already announced their intention to run for the seat?

Former Rep. Mike Espy, a Democrat, has already announced his “strong intention” to run for the empty seat.

“I just learned of the pending resignation of Sen. Cochran – a person I admire and respect, and who has done so much for Mississippi over his tenure,” Espy, who also served as former President Bill Clinton’s agriculture secretary, said in a statement.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.