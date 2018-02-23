Trump speaks at CPAC -- live blog

President Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, and is expected to make an announcement on sanctions against North Korea.

Other members of Trump's Cabinet have already appeared at the annual conference, including Vice President Pence, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Foreign conservative politicians, like French politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage, are also on the CPAC agenda.

The political conference is being hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.