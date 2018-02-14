Politicians, officials react to Florida school shooting

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the gunman in a Florida high school shooting was in police custody, but warned the scene remains active.

Officials have described the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as a mass casualty incident, and say at least 20 people are injured.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL UNDER LOCKDOWN AFTER REPORTS OF SHOOTER, VICTIMS, POLICE SAY

President Trump tweeted that his "prayers and condolences" are with the families of those affected by the shooting, and said: "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

Trump confirmed he's spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, and said the White House is "working closely with law enforcement" regarding the shooting.

Politicians, lawmakers, and local officials have responded to the incident.

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he's spoken with Trump, county officials and the superintendent of Broward schools about the reported shooting, and said he'll continue to monitor the situation.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., tweeted that her "thoughts and prayers are with the victims," and added it's "heartbreaking that these violent incidents continue to take place in schools, a place where our children should feel and be the most safe!"

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, said he's "monitoring the horrible unfolding situation in Broward County."

Democrat Ted Deutch, who represents Broward County in U.S. Congress, tweeted that he's on his way "ASAP" to the scene of the shooting, and noted he's spoken with the Broward County Superintendent.

Deutch added that the city of Parkland "is an idyllic community," and said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is "incredible," with wonderful teachers, staff and students.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., told Fox News that "there are many deaths" in the school shooting, and tweeted that he's spoken with officials "to ensure they have everything they need."