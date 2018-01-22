Pence dismisses 'baseless' allegation that Trump had affair with porn star

Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing the allegation that President Trump had a past sexual affair with a porn star named Stormy Daniels by calling it “baseless.”

Speaking to The Associated Press during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, the vice president said he is "not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president."

Pence is on a four-day tour of the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a payment to the pornographic actress in October 2016 to prohibit her from publicly discussing the alleged affair before the presidential election.

Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has denied there was any relationship.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011," Cohen said in a statement to Fox News. "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

TRUMP REP, FORMER PORN STAR DENY ‘HUSH MONEY’ CLAIMS

In a letter, obtained and reviewed by Fox News, Clifford also denied all allegations.

"I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false,” Clifford said in a letter signed by "Stormy Daniels." “My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more.”

Clifford wrote in the letter that when she met Trump, he was “gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.”

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the letter read. “If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn’t be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book. But the fact of the matter is, these stories are not true.”

Clifford, however, is cashing in on the controversy, appearing at a South Carolina strip club over the weekend. A poster advertising the appearance showed a photo of Trump and the adult entertainer and said “he saw her live, you can too.”

