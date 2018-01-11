'Fire and Fury' sales predict Trump's 'political demise,' North Korean media says

The popularity of a White House tell-all predicts President Donald Trump’s “political demise,” North Korean state media said Thursday.

The rogue regime’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the sales of Michael Wolff’s bombshell book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” reflect what it calls “rapidly surging anti-Trump sentiments in the international community.”

“Fire and Fury” was released last week and sold nearly 30,000 copies in its first two days, according to BookScan, a data provider for the book publishing industry. The book has already sold more than a million copies through Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Comments from North Korean media came hours after Trump said he would be open to talks with Pyongyang “at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances.”

"We have certainly problems with North Korea," Trump said at a news conference Wednesday. "A lot of good talks are going on right now. A lot of good energy. I see a lot of good energy. I like it very much what I'm seeing ... hopefully a lot of good things are going to work out."

Vice President Mike Pence later reiterated to Fox News’ Martha MacCaullum on “The Story” that the Trump administration would "continue to bring maximum economic and diplomatic pressure” on North Korea in response to the totalitarian nation’s ballistic and nuclear missile programs.

Trump was credited by South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier Wednesday for sparking talks with North Korea and trying to help thaw the tensions between the Koreas on the peninsula.

“I think President Trump deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks,” Moon said. “It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.”

A North Korean official insisted earlier this week that the regime’s weapons “are only aimed” at America and its territories and not at South Korea, China or Russia.

Despite threats of ramped up pressure, the official said that discussing North Korea’s nuclear program will only damage ties with South Korea.

Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un have traded barbs since the presidency began. The pair have traded threats of war and crude insults against each other.

Trump called Kim a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission” as well as threatening “fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before.” Kim called Trump "the mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.