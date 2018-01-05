Trump tweets explosive White House tell-all 'full of lies'

President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks against the forthcoming tell-all about the White House, saying late Thursday that the book by Michael Wolff is “full of lies.”

Trump, in a tweet, said he “authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times),” adding that he never spoke to Wolff. Trump did not mention the author by name.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" he tweeted.

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which Wolff said was set to be released Friday, paints an unflattering portrait of Trump and claims many of his top advisers disparage him in private.

Excerpts published this week led the president to issue a rare, blistering takedown of former adviser Steve Bannon, who is quoted throughout the book and takes swipes at the president’s family.

In the book, Bannon refers to a campaign meeting between the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Bannon is also quoted dismissing Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump by saying: “She became a White House staffer and that’s when people suddenly realized she’s as dumb as a brick.”

Wolff wrote that the book was based on conversations that took place over 18 months, beginning with a Beverly Hills meeting he had with Trump the 2016 election. He said he conducted more than 200 interviews, after taking up “something like a semi-permanent couch in the West Wing.”

Among the claims in the book: Wolff says the president and first lady Melania Trump spend relatively little time together. Trump, according to Wolff, also told his wife there was simply no way he would win.

The White House pushed back on the claims made in the book Thursday.

During the White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders blasted the Wolff book, calling it “tabloid gossip” laced with “false and fraudulent claims.”

“The book is mistake after mistake after mistake,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to waste my time or the country’s time going page by page correcting [the book].”

Sanders added that it was “sad,” “pathetic,” and a “fantasy.”

In a story for the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Wolff explained how the book came to fruition, saying he had access to top officials inside the administration, including Trump himself.

Wolff said he asked Trump for permission to spend time hanging out inside the West Wing -- a request, he said, Trump did not deny, which may have caused confusion for senior aides.

“Since the new White House was often uncertain about what the president meant or did not mean in any given utterance, his non-disapproval became a kind of passport for me to hang around,” Wolff wrote.

