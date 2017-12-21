FBI’s Andrew McCabe in spotlight amid Trump text controversy

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was on Capitol Hill Thursday, where he was expected to speak behind closed doors to the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees, Reuters reported.

The Department of Justice said in a letter that McCabe won't be allowed to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the report.

Earlier this week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., sought transcribed interviews from McCabe, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki.

Goodlatte and Gowdy requested the interviews in a Tuesday letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The Judiciary and Oversight committees are looking into decisions the FBI made regarding the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the letter explained.

McCabe also testified Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors for nearly eight hours. His testimony came amid calls for him to be fired over allegations of conflicts of interest and anti-Trump prejudice at the FBI.

Read on for a look at McCabe, the second-in-command at the federal law enforcement agency.

What should I know about McCabe’s FBI career?

McCabe started at the FBI in 1996 as a special agent and has also “held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division, the National Security Branch, and the Washington Field Office,” the FBI says.

In July 2015, a press release announced that then-FBI director James Comey had appointed McCabe the FBI’s associate deputy director. Comey later named McCabe the bureau’s deputy director in January 2016.

“Andy’s 19 years of experience, combined with his vision, judgment, and ability to communicate make him a perfect fit for this job,” Comey said in a statement at the time.

After Trump fired Comey in May, McCabe was acting director of the FBI from May 9, 2017, until Aug. 2, 2017. Trump’s pick to replace Comey, Christopher Wray, was sworn in Aug. 2.

What is the “Andy” text message?

FBI agent Peter Strzok was dismissed from Mueller’s Russia probe after being linked to a number of anti-Trump messages, including those calling Trump a “menace” and a “loathsome human.”

An Aug. 15, 2016 text message Strzok sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page apparently references an “insurance policy” against Trump winning the 2016 election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office - that there’s no way he gets elected - but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok said in the text message. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

The “Andy” mentioned in the text was possibly a reference to McCabe.

What about his wife’s state senate campaign?

McCabe’s wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, ran for a Virginia state senate seat in 2015. The political action committee for Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat and Clinton ally, donated $467,500 to her campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported. Andrew McCabe was associate deputy director of the FBI at the time.

Andrew McCabe “played no role, attended no events, and did not participate in fundraising or support of any kind,” the FBI told the Journal in a statement. “Months after the completion of her campaign, then-Associate Deputy Director McCabe was promoted to Deputy, where, in that position, he assumed for the first time, an oversight role in the investigation into Secretary Clinton’s emails.”

Dr. Jill McCabe lost the race to her Republican opponent, incumbent Dick Black.

What do we know about McCabe’s education and early career?

McCabe got a J.D. from Washington University School of Law in 1993 and his bachelor’s from Duke University in 1990, his bio on the Senate Intelligence Committee website says. He was an attorney prior to joining the federal law enforcement agency.

