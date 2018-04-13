DOJ IG releases explosive report that led to firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

The Department of Justice’s inspector general released an explosive report Friday that led to the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his leaks to the media ahead of the 2016 election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, appointed to the post by President Obama, had been reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s actions relation to its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she served as secretary of state.



McCabe was fired last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension after it was determined that he misled investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Sessions said that McCabe “made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions.”

On Friday the IG’s office was expected to hand down two reports: an overarching Russia report and a smaller report just on McCabe.

The report on McCabe found that McCabe authorized a leak to a Wall Street Journal reporter about the contents of a telephone call in August 2016.

"Among the purposes of the disclosure was to rebut a narrative that had been developing following a story in the WSJ on October 23, 2016, that questioned McCabe’s impartiality in overseeing FBI investigations involving [Clinton], and claimed that McCabe had ordered the termination of the [FBI's Clinton Foundation investigation] due

to Department of Justice pressure," the report says.

That leak confirmed the existence of the probe, which then-FBI Director James Comey had until then refused to do so. The report says that McCabe "lacked candor" in a conversation with Comey when he said that he had not authorized the disclosure and didn't know who did.

The IG also found that he also lacked candor when questioned by FBI agents on multiple occasions since that conversation, where he told agents that he did authorize the disclosure and did not know who did. The IG determined that McCabe was authorized to disclose the existance of the Clinton Foundation probe if such a disclosure was within the public interest, but found this not to be the case.

"[W]e concluded that McCabe’s decision to confirm the existence of the CF Investigation through an anonymously sourced quote, recounting the content of a phone call with a senior Department official in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership, was clearly not within the public interest exception," the report says.

McCabe has denied doing anything wrong and described the push against him as an attempt to slander him.

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally," McCabe said in a statement after his firing.

In a letter submitted by McCabe’s counsel after reviewing a draft of the report, McCabe argues that “the OIG should credit Mr. McCabe’s account over Director Comey’s” and complains that the report “paints Director Comey as a white knight carefully guarding FBI information, while overlooking that Mr. McCabe’s account is more credible for at least three key reasons...”

McCabe has been in the news since his firing, particularly over a GoFundMe campaign which raised more than $500,000 for a legal defense fund.

McCabe also wrote a dramatic op-ed for The Washington Post in which he again denied that he lied or misled investigators, and talked about the humiliation he had undergone over the probe and way he was fired.

“Not in my worst nightmares did I ever dream my FBI career would end this way,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.