Conyers' son was accused of domestic abuse but not charged, report says

John Conyers III, the son of scandalized Rep. John Conyers, was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic abuse early this year but wasn't charged, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Conyers III was arrested on Feb. 15 after his girlfriend called the police. The unidentified woman said the younger Conyers accused her of cheating on him, then "body slammed her on the bed and then on the floor where he pinned her down and spit on her," according to a district attorney's report quoted by NBC News. The woman claimed that Conyers III took her phone when she tried to call police, chased her into the kitchen and swung a knife at her, resulting in a cut on her arm.

Conyers III asserted that the woman had been drinking and using marijuana and tried to throw him out of her home before they began pushing and shoving one another. He said she threatened him with a knife and cut herself as they struggled.

NBC reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office chose not to move forward with the case, citing a "lack of independent witnesses" and investigators' conclusions that it "could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim’s injury was not accidentally sustained."

Representative Conyers, D-Mich., announced his retirement from Congress on Tuesday in the wake of multiple sexual harassment accusations and endorsed Conyers III to succeed him.

"My legacy can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now," the lawmaker told a local radio show. "This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.