Trump: America is 'fed up' with NFL national anthem protests

President Trump said Tuesday that America is “fed up” with the NFL’s “disrespect” to the country, extending his feud with the football league and its anthem-protesting players.

Just hours after Monday Night Football, Trump slammed the NFL on Twitter for being “out of control.”

“At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag, and our National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “Weak and out of control!”

According to a running week-by-week list by ESPN, more than 25 players either sat or took a knee for the National Anthem in Week 12 of the regular NFL season.

The president’s months-long feud with the league began in September at a rally in Alabama, when he called for players to be fired if they disrespected the flag.

The White House has repeatedly defended the president’s remarks, saying that it is “always appropriate” for the president of the United States to “defend” the flag and the anthem.