Mueller probe into possible collusion with Russia nets first charges: report

Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia have reportedly netted its first charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear who could be indicted and what the charges could be; however, the Wall Street Journal reported at least one person could be taken into custody as early as Monday.

Possible targets in the probe include former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whose house was raised by FBI agents earlier this summer, as well as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Richard Hibey, an attorney for Manafort, told Fox News on Friday that neither he nor any of his colleagues representing Manafort had been informed of any indictment of their client.

Manafort has been the subject of a longstanding investigation into his dealings in the Ukraine several years ago – for which he did not file as a foreign agent until June 2017. In addition to his home being raided, Manafort was reportedly wiretapped by investigators before and after the 2016 presidential election.

A retired Army lieutenant general, Flynn served as a Trump surrogate during the campaign and briefly served as national security adviser before being fired over his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, who was Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Mueller has reportedly probed whether Flynn was involved in a private effort to get former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers.

The special counsel's office declined to comment on the reports of filed charges. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Fox News' James Rosen, John Roberts, Brooke Singman and Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.