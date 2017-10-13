Hillary Clinton reportedly considering professor role at Columbia University

Hillary Clinton could be headed to Columbia University.

The former secretary of state and first lady is reportedly in talks with the Ivy League school to both take on a formal role with the university and to keep her archives there, according to the New York Daily News.

“It's all fluid. It could be a number of things. No decisions have been made, but there are talks,” a source familiar with the 2016 presidential candidate told The News.

“She's trying to figure out what she wants to do. It could end up with the papers at one place and she has some sort of faculty role at another. She hasn't quite come to a decision,” the source continued.

Clinton could potentially be deemed a “University Professor” at the famed New York institution, a position that would permit her to lecture in multiple departments and schools but without a specific course restriction, a source told The News.

Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health. And her old boss, former President Barack Obama, received his bachelor’s degree from the university in 1983.

A timeline on Clinton’s potential decision to teach at the school wasn’t immediately clear. She’s currently on a book tour promoting her tome about the 2016 presidential election, “What Happened.”

“I don't think it will be two years from now. She gave birth to this book last month. She's trying to get through that. But it will be a short time table,” a source told The News.

A request for comment from Columbia was not immediately returned.