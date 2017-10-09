Times scoop: Trump aide Stephen Miller jumped into a girls' track race

So … did he win?

The New York Times is out with a lengthy profile on Trump White House wunderkind Stephen Miller, and already the stand-out anecdote appears to a brief recollection about how the political provocateur once jumped into a girls’ track meet in high school.

The passage reads as follows:

“He jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls’ track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls’ team from another school, not his own.)”

Reporters quickly blasted the blurb out on Twitter, rescuing it from being overlooked in an article otherwise focused on his rise from an outspoken conservative at Santa Monica High School to his position now – at 32 years old – as a senior policy adviser to President Trump.

The profile paints a picture that squares with other deep dives into Miller’s past: He was riling his liberal peers from a young age with provocative and sometimes-racially tinged positions (like reportedly objecting to Spanish being spoken at his high school). His rise from aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to Trump confidant was swift.

STEPHEN MILLER SLAMS CNN STAR ACOSTA

But the track meet was a seemingly new flourish in the Stephen Miller story.

Curiously, the White House reportedly did not deny it, pointing out only that Miller was not interfering with a team from his own school.

And the article left unclear whether Miller ‘won.’