US expels Cuban diplomats from embassy in Washington

DEVELOPING: The U.S. has ordered the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats from their embassy in Washington following mysterious attacks on American officials in Havana.

U.S. officials said the diplomats must leave the country within seven days. While the move is described as an "expulsion," the U.S. isn't declaring them "persona non grata" -- a designation that would prevent them from ever returning, according to a State Department official.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday the decision was made because Cuba failed to protect diplomats on its soil -- without directly blaming Cuba for the attacks on Americans in Havana.

"The decision was made due to Cuba's failure to take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention," Tillerson said in a statement.

The U.S. is also withdrawing 60 percent of U.S. diplomats from the embassy in Havana as a result of the unexplained attacks that have harmed at least 22 American government workers and their family members.

"Until the government of Cuba can ensure the safety of our diplomats in Cuba, our embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel to minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm," Tillerson said. "We continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba, and will continue to cooperate with Cuba as we pursue the investigation into these attacks."