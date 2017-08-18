Feds spend over $400G studying if 'gender norms' make LGBTQ people get drunk

The National Institutes of Health is spending over $400,000 studying whether gender norms of masculinity and femininity lead LGBTQ individuals to drink too much.

Trying to find the "meanings of intoxication" of sexual and gender minorities is the central question of a study that was awarded in late July.

The project will "examine the extent to which gendered norms shape risky drinking practices for sexual and gender minority (SGM) young adults," according to the grant for the study.

The grant states that alcohol is an "integral component of bars and clubs."

