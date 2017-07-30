Trump tells Senate Republicans 'the world is watching' on health care

President Trump on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to continue to try to overhaul ObamaCare, telling them “the world in watching.”

Trump suggested after the Republican-controlled Senate failed last week in several attempts to repeal and replace ObamaCare that he was OK with allowing the 2010 health care law to collapse as a result of its own problems.

However, he has tweeted several times this weekend to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to again try to pass the legislation, even if he has to lower the vote threshold to a 51-vote majority.

“Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace...and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more,” Trump tweeted.

The Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats and Independent who vote, or caucus, together. That means McConnell, R-Ky., must have nearly consensus GOP support for any ObamaCare overhaul measure.

The House this spring passed its overhaul plan. But two or three GOP senators continue to vote against the numerous overhaul bills and amendments presented in recent weeks, including a major one that required only 51 votes, not the 60-vote majority.