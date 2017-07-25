McCain returns to Senate for health bill vote, after brain cancer diagnosis

Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate Tuesday afternoon for the first time since his brain cancer diagnosis, just in time for a critical test vote on legislation to overhaul ObamaCare.

The procedural vote, if successful, would start debate on the bill. Senate Republican leaders are trying to bring the legislation back from the brink of collapse, after intense prodding from President Trump who had pressured senators to skip recess until they act on health care.

