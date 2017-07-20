POLITICS Politicians react to John McCain brain tumor diagnosis Published July 20, 2017 Fox News Facebook Twitter Email Print Politicians reacted on Wednesday night to the brain tumor diagnosis of Arizona Sen. John McCain. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug— President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017 Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless!— Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017 John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017 As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery.— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017 John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017 Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017 John McCain is an American hero and one of the greatest Americans of my generation. He, Cindy and their family are in my prayers.— Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) July 20, 2017 My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. Here's to a speedy recovery for a true American hero.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. pic.twitter.com/Ld2lQH1mMn— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 20, 2017 Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know.— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 20, 2017 If there is anyone who knows how to fight against the challenges life throws at us, it's @SenJohnMcCain. Prayers for a speedy recovery.— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 20, 2017 My thoughts and prayers are with my friend @SenJohnMcCain as he fights cancer -- the latest battle for a true warrior.— Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) July 20, 2017 I've never known @SenJohnMcCain to back down from a fight. Praying for him & his family.— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 20, 2017 Fighter. Hero. The nation stands behind you @SenJohnMcCain. Judy and I are praying for you and your family.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is a fighter and a hero. Tonight, my family's thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 20, 2017 To @SenJohnMcCain and his family: Kelley and I will pray for you and your family, and we hope for a full recovery for you.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 20, 2017 Barb and I will pray for John McCain recovery fr brain cancer. Pls join us— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 20, 2017 Hatch statement on @SenJohnMcCain. pic.twitter.com/yG7vi0IGfi— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 20, 2017 John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is no stranger to tough battles. Anita and I offer our prayers to he and Cindy. #McCainStrong— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017 If anyone can beat cancer, it’s a fighter pilot like @SenJohnMcCain. Bobbi & I wish him a speedy recovery & look forward to seeing him soon.— Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 20, 2017 A powerful and moving statement by @MeghanMcCain. We're all pulling for your Dad. https://t.co/ZmyyTVwxPN— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 20, 2017 .@SenJohnMcCain is a man of principle, integrity, and the father to a loving family. The entire country is with him in this fight.— Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 20, 2017 Senator John McCain is a fighter and true, bonafide American hero. We're behind him every step of the way. Cancer picked on the wrong guy.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 20, 2017 Jane & I are sending our love and prayers to @SenJohnMcCain & Cindy tonight. We know he will prevail in this fight.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 20, 2017 Praying for my dear friend, SASC Chairman & American hero @SenJohnMcCain. Sad to learn he's been diagnosed with cancer. -Joe— Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) July 20, 2017 My friend @SenJohnMcCain is a dogged ole S.O.B.Sharp as hell and tougher than a $2 steak.I look forward to catching up with him soon.— John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 20, 2017 Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man.— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017 Hang in there @SenJohnMcCain. You're tough! You can beat this. Fight, fight, fight! I am proud to call you my friend.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) July 20, 2017 Thinking about @SenJohnMcCain and his family tonight. He is a fighter, and we are all with him in this fight.— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) July 20, 2017 @SenJohnMcCain has been a mentor and a true American hero. His fighting spirit, which has always put country first, will empower him.— Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) July 20, 2017 (1/3) @SenJohnMcCain is an American hero and a fighter through and through.— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 20, 2017 (2/3) Courage and fearlessness have always defined his distinguished career of public service.— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 20, 2017 (3/3) Susan and I join all North Carolinians in praying for Senator McCain’s recovery and return to the United States Senate.— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 20, 2017 Following is a statement by @GeorgeHWBush on @SenJohnMcCain. pic.twitter.com/x8kIStWz7p— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2017 Heidi and I are lifting up @SenJohnMcCain in prayer. He's an American hero who fought, bled, and suffered for our Nation. My love and prayers go out to my good friends John and Cindy, as well as Meghan and the entire family.— Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) July 20, 2017 Praying for @SenJohnMcCain and family esp daughter @MeghanMcCain and hope he beats cancer like he beat me in 08! He's one tough old salt!— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 20, 2017 Tonette & I lift up @SenJohnMcCain in our thoughts & prayers. We know he'll confront this diagnosis w/ same toughness he's always displayed— Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 20, 2017 John McCain is a hero, one of the most respected senators and a friend. The hopes and prayers of the nation are with him and his family.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2017 You're in our thoughts, @SenJohnMcCain. New York City is pulling for you. https://t.co/QjID5QudIz— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2017