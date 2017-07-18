Ex-House Speaker Hastert reportedly out of prison

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert reportedly is out of federal prison after serving 13 months in a hush-money case that revealed accusations he sexually abused teenagers while coaching high school wrestling.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Hastert left federal prison in Minnesota, and will now be on supervised release either at a halfway house or in home confinement.

His official release date was Aug. 16, but prison records reportedly show he’s under supervision as part of the re-entry program.

Hastert last year become one of the highest-ranking American politicians ever sentenced to prison. A visibly angry judge repeatedly rebuked the former Republican speaker before issuing the sentence, telling him his abuse devastated the lives of victims.

“‘If Denny Hastert could do it, anyone could do it,’” U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin said. “Nothing is more stunning than to have the words ‘serial child molester’ and ‘speaker of the House’ in the same sentence.”

Prosecutors went into graphic detail about the sex-abuse allegations, even describing how Hastert would sit in a recliner in the locker room with a direct view of the showers. The victims, prosecutors said, were boys between 14 and 17. Hastert was in his 20s and 30s.

At the time, Hastert said he was “deeply ashamed” and said, “I know why I am here ... I mistreated some of the athletes that I coached.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.