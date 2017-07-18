politics

Eighth participant in Trump Tower meeting identified

John Roberts
By John Roberts, Brooke Singman
Fox News
Kaveladze a senior vice president at company founded by Russian oligarch who initiated meeting; John Roberts reports from the White House

 

A previously unknown eighth participant in Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial campaign-season meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya has been identified as Ike Kaveladze, Fox News confirmed Tuesday.

Kaveladze’s attorney, Scott Balber, confirmed his identity.

Balber also told Fox News that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office is now seeking information on Kaveladze.

Donald Trump Jr. on June 5, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York City.  (AP)

Donald Trump Jr. on June 5, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York City.  (AP)

Mueller’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Kaveladze serves as vice president of commercial real estate company Crocus Group, owned by Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov. Balber also serves as counsel for the tycoon's son, Russian pop singer Emin Agalarov. 

Emin also is represented by publicist Rob Goldstone, the contact who originally sought to arrange the controversial June 9, 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya -- who was thought to have dirt on Hillary Clinton but ended up discussing sanctions. The circumstances surrounding the Trump Tower meeting have since fueled critics who claim the Trump team coordinated with Russia, though President Trump has defended his son's actions. 

Kaveladze has dual-citizenship in the United States and Russia. Kaveladze attended Moscow Academy of Finance for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master in Business Administration from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Music publicist Rob Goldstone on Nov. 5, 2013 at the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow, Russia.  (AP)

Music publicist Rob Goldstone on Nov. 5, 2013 at the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow, Russia.  (AP)

The number of people known to have attended the meeting grew to eight last week. They included: Donald Trump Jr.; Trump son-in-law and now-senior adviser Jared Kushner; and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Goldstone; and Veselnitskaya. 

jared kushner AP FBN Expand / Collapse

President Trump's son-in-law, now Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner.  (AP)

Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin confirmed his participation in the meeting on Friday. Akhmetshin told the Associated Press that Trump Jr. asked Veselnitskaya for evidence of illicit money flowing to the Democratic National Committee, but Veselnitskaya said she did not have that information.

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.  (AP)

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.  (AP)

Akhmetshin, also a U.S. citizen, reportedly said that “they couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” referring to Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner.

With Kaveladze and Akhmetshin identified, many speculate the other individual served as a translator during the meeting.

Reports suggest Anatoli Samochornov, a former State Department contractor, could be the identity of that other participant. Samochornov is known to be Veselnitskaya’s interpreter, and there are reports that he was in the meeting serving as a translator. 

