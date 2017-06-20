Rep. Gowdy slams Dems over 'reckless, baseless allegations' about Russia probe

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., criticized congressional Democrats Tuesday for making what he called "reckless, baseless allegations" about President Trump's involvement in Russian activities during the 2016 election campaign.

"There are members of both the House and the Senate who [say] 'I’ve seen evidence that is more than circumstantial, but not direct,'" Gowdy told Fox News. "There is no way it can be more than circumstantial but not direct."

Gowdy, who serves on the House intelligence committee investigating possible connections between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign, said a member of the panel "said this week that he has seen evidence [but] he can’t tell us what it is [and] it’s not beyond a reasonable doubt.

"There’s no way to defend yourself against those kinds of baseless, reckless accusations."

Gowdy was likely referring to the committee's ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who told ABC's "This Week" that "I think there is evidence" of Trump colluding with Moscow.

"I can’t go into the particulars of our closed investigation," Schiff said, "but I also think there is evidence of obstruction [of justice]. But in both cases, I would say, whether there is some evidence doesn’t mean there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Gowdy also told host Tucker Carlson that he hoped the House intelligence committee's investigation would be wrapped up by Labor Day "in a perfect world."