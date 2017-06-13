Ken Starr: Sessions 'acquitted himself beautifully' in Senate testimony

Former special counsel Ken Starr told Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "acquitted himself beautifully" in his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.

Starr, whose "Whitewater" investigation led to the eventual impeachment of of former President Bill Clinton, described Sessions as a friend of 36 years who is a "man of honor [and] a man of the law."

"I don’t think a lot was revealed today. I don’t think we’re much farther down the road," Starr said of the committee's ongoing Russia investigation. "But I think that the American people saw that this attorney general is just a great human being with an enormous amount of passion and determination to try his very best to do the right thing."

Starr, the former president of Baylor University, criticized FBI Director James Comey, who he claimed had "violated, perhaps law, but he certainly violated policy time and time again."

Starr also praised current special counsel Robert Mueller as "very able and honest."

"He’s going to be thorough, he’s going to be professional," Starr said. "And you simply go where the evidence leads you ... so, let's allow him to do his work."