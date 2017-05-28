Trump attacks 'fake news' amid Russia controversy that now includes Kushner

President Trump on Sunday again criticized “fake news” and stories based on anonymous sources, amid ongoing reports about Trump’s inner circle allegedly colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election that now includes adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names ... it is very possible that those sources don't exsist [sic] but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!," Trump said over two tweets.

News reports last week said Kushner, married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, is part of the federal investigation into the alleged Russia collusion, though not a target of the probe.

They were followed by stories, also based on sources, that Kushner during the presidential campaign was trying to set up a back-channel communications network with the Kremlin and that he had two previously undisclosed conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Kushner’s lawyer has said his client is willing to talk to federal and congressional investigators about the matter.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” Trump also tweeted Sunday.

Trump was largely off social media during his nine-day, Middle East-European trip that ended Saturday, amid news reports that legal advisers want to limit his tweeting.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” that any channel of communication between the United States and another country, including Russia, “is a good thing.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” Kelly also said about the reports about efforts to create the back channel. “I don’t see it as a big deal.”