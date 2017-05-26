Clinton takes aim at Trump during commencement address at alma mater

Hillary Clinton didn’t pull any punches Friday when she took several jabs at President Trump – at one point even comparing him to Former President Richard Nixon - as she delivered the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College.

"When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society," she said. "That is not hyperbole, it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done. ... They attempt to control reality."

Friday is the third time Clinton has given the commencement speech at Wellesley – her first was as a student in 1969 and then again in 1992.

Although she didn't mention him directly by name, the former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate called out several controversies swirling around the Trump administration. She compared his presidency to that of Nixon.

"We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice, after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice," Clinton said, discussing the sentiment on campus the year that she graduated.

She also took aim at Trump's budget blueprint, which she called "an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us — the youngest, the oldest, the poorest, and hard-working people who need a little help to gain or hang on to a decent, middle-class life."