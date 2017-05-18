Trump's first foreign trip: Scheduled stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and beyond

President Donald Trump will leave the United States this week and make his first overseas trip as president.

His trip begins Friday with a stop in Saudi Arabia, followed by planned visits to Israel and the Vatican. Trump will later attend the 28th NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, and the 43rd G7 summit in Taormina, Italy.

The president's travel comes on the heels of a number of highly publicized controversies, including the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Below is a look at what the president has lined up so far.

Saudi Arabia

Trump will arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where there will be an arrival ceremony, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said at a news conference Tuesday.

He's slated to have coffee with King Salman, go to bilateral meetings with members of the royal family and attend a royal banquet, McMaster told reporters.

The president will also attend "a signing ceremony of several agreements that will further solidify U.S.-Saudi security and economic cooperation."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will partake in an official dinner with the Saudi royal family that evening, according to McMaster.

The next day, Trump will meet with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, McMaster said. That afternoon, Trump is slated to have lunch with leaders from dozens of Muslim countries, "where he will deliver an inspiring, yet direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology," according to McMaster.

Trump is also expected to later participate in "the inauguration of a new center intended to fight radicalism and promote moderation" as well as in a Twitter forum.

Israel

Trump will meet with Israel President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem and plans to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, a Holocaust memorial.

Trump is also expected to give remarks at the Israeli Museum before later meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He and Melania will also attend a private dinner with Netanyahu and the prime minister's wife, Sara.

Trump will meet Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem the next morning and "convey his administration's eagerness to facilitate an agreement that ends the [Israeli/Palestinian] conflict," McMaster said.

Other planned stops include the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Western Wall, where Trump will pray.

The Vatican

The next day, Trump is going to have a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, McMaster said. "He looks forward to celebrating the rich contributions of Catholics to America and to the world, and to discussing a range of issues of mutual concern," he explained.

Trump is planning to tour St. Peter's. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Belgium

Trump will meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as well as Prime Minister Charles Michel.

He will later meet with the presidents of the European Union and the European Council.

He's expected to later have a "working lunch" with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron, McMaster said.

Trump will follow that by delivering remarks at the unveilling of a NATO memorial and will reaffirm the United States' commitment to NATO, McMaster said. Trump, along with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, will also attend a meeting and dinner with NATO leaders.

Italy

Trump is expected to then travel to the 43rd G7 summit, which will be held May 26-27 in Taormina on the island of Sicily. In the meetings, he'll "press America's economic agenda and call for greater security cooperation," McMaster said.

On the first night of the G7, he'll also go see La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra and attend a dinner hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Trump is planning to speak to U.S. troops at Sigonella Naval Air Station before he leaves Italy.