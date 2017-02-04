Trump's nominee for Army secretary drops out

President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary withdrew from consideration for the position on Friday night citing concerns over family businesses.

Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a stock trading firm, told Military Times that he was “deeply honored” to be in consideration for the position. “I appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” Viola said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was disappointed but understood and respected Viola's decision, a Pentagon statement said. Mattis will recommend to Trump another candidate soon, the statement said.

“I offer my continued support for President Trump and his Administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen," Viola told Military Times.

Military Times reported, citing sources that Viola had intended to transfer his ownership of businesses to designated family members; however that was allegedly not allowed by rules implemented by the Pentagon.

Viola is also the owner of the Florida Panthers, a National Hockey League team.

A 1977 West Point graduate, Viola trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

The current acting Secretary of the Army is Robert Speer.

