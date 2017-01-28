Republicans reportedly meet in private to discuss concerns about 'TrumpCare'

Republican members of Congress are reportedly voicing concerns in private about repealing ObamaCare and replacing it with a law-- to be known as 'TrumpCare'-- that they will own "lock, stock and barrel."

Republican leaders have reportedly met privately Thursday in a closed-off downtown Philadelphia hotel to discuss how to avoid turning the health insurance market on its head and not creating a political disaster, The Washington Post reported.

“That’s going to be called TrumpCare,” Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said, according to a recording of the private meeting obtained by the paper. “Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we’ll be judged in the election less than two years away.”

GOP congressional leaders, in the weeks following Trump’s victory have essentially hit pause, fearing that a hasty repeal without a comprehensive replacement plan would leave a projected 20 million Americans uninsured.

Trump has said that he plans on providing “insurance for everybody.”

VIDEO: REPUBLICANS CONSIDER OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

Trump and other Republicans favor simultaneously repealing and replacing ObamaCare, but some colleagues are reportedly stressing out about how to revamp the $3 trillion industry.

Besides the repeal being a source of concern, The New York Times reported that some Republicans have voiced concern about going after Planned Parenthood.

“Health insurance is going to be tough enough for us to deal with, without allowing millions of people on social media to come to Planned Parenthood’s defense,” Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y., said.

Trump and leading Republicans have portrayed the markets as on the verge of collapse, and have cast their own effort to repeal and replace the Obama health overhaul as a rescue mission. Most independent experts say the situation is not as dire, although fixes are needed to strengthen the markets.

Some 11.5 million people had signed up nationwide through Dec. 24, or about 290,000 more than at the same time during the 2016 enrollment season. It’s not clear, however, whether the Obama’s administration’s goal of 13.8 million enrolled for 2017 will be met.

More than 20 million people have gained coverage since the health care law passed in 2010, bringing the nation’s uninsured rate to a historic low of around 9 percent. In addition to subsidized private insurance, the law offers states an option to expand Medicaid for low-income people.

Former President Obama said earlier this month that he’s OK with Republicans making changes to his Affordable Care Act and even changing its name from “ObamaCare” to “TrumpCare.”

“I’m fine with that,” the president told ABC’s “This Week.”

Revamping the health care system will be further complicated by congressional Democrats vowing to stop Republicans at essentially every step.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said if Republicans void Obama's bill, Democrats won't help them pass alternative legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

