Nikki Haley blasts UN on anti-Israel bias, funding during confirmation hearing

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was on offense Wednesday during her confirmation hearing to become United Nations ambassador, blasting the U.N. for its treatment of Israel and taking a tough line against Russia.

Haley, during her testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also questioned the disproportionate funding the U.N. receives from the U.S., asking if America is "getting what we pay for?"

“We contribute 22 percent of the U.N.’s budget, far more than any other country,” Haley said. “We are a generous nation. But we must ask ourselves what good is being accomplished by this disproportionate contribution."

President-elect Donald Trump has been a ferocious critic of the U.N. and just as fierce an advocate for Israel during his brief political career, and Haley, who was once a Trump critic, echoed those principles.

“Nowhere has the U.N.’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,” Haley is expected to say, Reuters reported.

She added: “I will not go to New York and abstain when the U.N. seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel. I will never abstain when the United Nations takes any action that comes in direct conflict with the interests and values of the United States.”

Those remarks come on the heels of a controversial abstention by the U.S. during a Security Council vote that called on Israel to stop building settlements. The move – or lack of one – was heavily criticized by Israeli leaders and also faced condemnation from many domestic politicians, including Trump. Though the U.N. has been historically hostile to Israel, U.S. policy has typically had America stand with the Jewish democracy.

While Trump -- and to some extent Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson -- has been relatively loathe to criticize Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Haley did not shy away from calling the Kremlin's actions in Syria "atrocities" and saying Russia's incursion into Crimea was "a big concern."

"I think Russia is going to continue to be at the forefront of a lot of issues that we have to deal with," Haley said.

TRUMP CHOOSES HALEY AS U.N. AMBASSADOR NOMINEE

While Haley is not thought to be a major target of Democrats looking to derail some of Trump’s Cabinet picks, her hearing could end up being a repeat of Tillerson’s tense Senate appearance last week.

“I think she’ll get many of the same questions Mr. Tillerson did,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said. “It will be interesting to hear how she handles those questions differently.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also said Haley would have to answer some of the questions that Democrats felt Tillerson left unsatisfied.

“I’m hoping Nikki Haley is going to be able to answer some softballs about human rights abuses around the world that Tillerson couldn’t,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said. “We gave some pretty easy questions about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines that Tillerson wouldn’t acknowledge. I would advise Ms. Haley to study up the issue of human rights before her hearing.

“I have a real open mind. But she’s going to have to come with some better answers than Mr. Tillerson.”

The South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley at 38 became the nation's youngest governor in January 2011 and was easily re-elected in 2014. She turns 45 on Inauguration Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.