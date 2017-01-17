President-elect Donald Trump is expected to meet with the head of Boeing Tuesday to discuss the contract to update the next Air Force One, The Seattle Times reported, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Last month, Boeing’s Dennis Muilenburg met with Trump and told him that his company can build a new Air Force One for less than originally quoted. Trump made headlines for blasting the company on Twitter for alleged cost overruns and called on the government to cancel the contract.

The paper reported that it is unclear what the two will discuss at the meeting. Muilenburg has appeared to strike an agreeable tone with the incoming president and said he made a “personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing company.”

Since early December, Trump has been browbeating Boeing and Lockheed Martin over the costs of the next Air Force One and the F-35, respectively.

“I don't need a $4.2 billion airplane to fly around in,” Trump told “Fox News Sunday” earlier this month, referring to Air Force One.