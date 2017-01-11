During the Trump administration, the Office of the First Lady is reportedly going to be changed to the Office of the First Family. It may signal the emergence of dual administration roles for the two most important women in Trump's life: daughter Ivanka and soon-to-be First Lady, Melania.

"She has the potential to be the next Jacqueline Kennedy," said Andy Och, author of "Unusual for Their Time: On the Road with America's First Ladies."

"She’s a high fashion icon, a business woman. She's involved with philanthropic and charitable endeavors," he added.

Melania will bring an uncommon background to the White House. She is the second First Lady born outside the U.S. and the first born in a formerly Communist country. She is fluent in five languages: her native Slovenian, Serbian, French, German and English. In addition, she’s the first to have been a super model and the first to pose nude.

Her decision to stay in New York through the first months of the administration is based on her desire to be with her 10-year-old son, Barron, who will finish the school year there.

A second factor may be her discomfort in the political sphere. Her first major foray into it - the speech at the GOP Convention - ended with findings of plagiarism. She largely retreated from campaign speaking after that but denied in an October interview with Fox News's Ainsley Earhardt that it was because of the speech. "My priorities are with my son, and I want to be a mother first," she said.

Melania's partial withdrawal from campaigning coincided with First Daughter Ivanka's rise. She announced Wednesday her leave of absence from The Trump Organization as well as from her apparel and accessories business. Her reported intention at the White House is to help level the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators.

Whoever occupies the Office of the First Family will find a powerful new bully pulpit, said Amy Zantzinger, a former White House social secretary for Laura Bush.

"Because it is a podium with a very, very loud voice. And any first lady when they arrive, I don't think they have any idea about how loud that voice can be," she said.

Melania promises not to shy away from it, no matter how intense the incoming fire. "You know, I'm very strong, I'm very confident, and I could handle everything," she told Earhardt.

Both Ivanka and Melania have expressed a desire to protect the interests of children. Ivanka has already spent time telephoning members of Congress to build support for tax free child care accounts and child care deductions for those making under $500,000 a year.

