Donald Trump fired back at Bill Clinton on Tuesday after the former president was quoted mocking the incoming president’s intelligence and blaming FBI Director James Comey and “angry, white men” for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

The comments emerged after an editor at the Bedford-Pound Ridge Record Review caught an impromptu Q-and-A with Bill Clinton at a New York bookstore and published the details in the paper’s print edition. The editorial did not appear online but the contents were reported by Politico.

“He doesn’t know much,” Clinton said when asked if Trump was smart. “One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

He also said Trump called him the day after the election.

Trump, on Twitter, disputed that detail and tried to turn the tables on the former president – questioning the Clinton team’s grasp of what it took to motivate voters in key swing states.

Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He "doesn't know much" ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2016

especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states ( and more). They focused on wrong states — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2016

“They focused on wrong states,” Trump wrote, in an apparent reference to post-election reports that detailed how the Clinton campaign failed to focus their resources and get-out-the-vote efforts on key Midwestern states that helped swing the election to Trump in the end.

Clinton later tweeted back: "Here’s one thing @realDonaldTrump and I can agree on — I called him after the election."

Still pointing fingers: The Clinton political machine’s final malfunction?#Election2016 pic.twitter.com/PZfoy4x8G5 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) December 20, 2016

Clinton, though, had placed the blame for Hillary Clinton’s defeat squarely at the feet of Comey, who announced 11 days before the election that the FBI was reviewing newly discovered emails for any ties to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s secret server. Comey told Congress two days before the election the FBI didn’t find any new evidence.

“James Comey cost her the election,” Clinton said during the discussion at the New York bookstore.

Clinton also said he believed the allegations that Russia was responsible for a series of pre-election hacks that revealed embarrassing – and politically damaging – acts by some prominent Democrats associated with Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Clinton doubled down Monday as he cast his electoral vote for his wife in Albany, N.Y.

According to CBS News, he said she battled “through that bogus email deal” and “prevailed” but “at the end we had the Russians and the FBI deal and she couldn’t prevail against them.”

Trump’s victory was affirmed in the Electoral College on Monday.