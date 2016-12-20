Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that she’ll move with her family to Washington, D.C., to take a job in support of the president-elect – either inside or outside his administration.

“My family is going to move to Washington, D.C., and I will either stay outside and run the political super-structure, or I will go into the West Wing and take a position right next to the president,” Conway, who ran Trump’s campaign, told Fox News’ “Happening Now.”

“I just want to find my best and highest use,” she said.

Trump's campaign manager did not specify what job she will take, but made clear she will continue working on behalf of Trump in some capacity, “no question.”

“I have the president-elect’s trust and I have his ear,” she said.

Conway had stayed coy about what job, if any, she may take with the Trump administration, though she is thought to have wide latitude in that decision.

Her confirmation that she's moving -- from her home in New Jersey -- makes clear she'll stay with the Trump team.

Conway said she and Trump discussed her role over the weekend.